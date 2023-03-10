Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Opting to bat, Royal Challengers Bengalore were 138 all out in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Friday.

One-down Ellyse Perry top-scored for RCB with a 39-ball 52 while opener Sophie Devine contributed 36.

Also Read | South Africa vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3: Temba Bavuma's Crucial Knock Helps SA Gain Big Lead Against WI.

For the UP side, Sophie Ecclestone grabbed four wickets for 13 runs, while Deepti Sharma took three.

Brief scores:

Also Read | WPL 2023: Reema Malhotra, Former India Cricketer Says, Multiple Match Winners in Mumbai Indians Makes Them a Complete Team.

Royal Challengers Bengalore: 138 all out in 19.3 overs (Ellyse Perry 52, Sophie Devine 36; Sophie Ecclestone 4/13, Deepti Sharma 3/26)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)