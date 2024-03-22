Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday.

The toss was delayed by 10 minutes following a star-studded opening ceremony.

Also Read | CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis Wins Toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opt to Bat First; See Playing XI of Both Teams.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading the hosts. He was named CSK captain a day before the tournament opener, replacing the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will continue to guide his successor in the field.

Twenty-year-old uncapped batter Sameer Rizvi was handed his CSK debut.

Also Read | Spain vs Colombia, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of NED vs SCO on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)