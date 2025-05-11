New Delhi [India] May 11 (ANI): There are doubts whether Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) bowler Josh Hazlewood will return to Indian Premier League (IPL) after a shoulder niggle had ruled him out of RCB's previous home fixture against Chennai Super Kings on May 3, as per ESPNcricinfo.

His participation in RCB's May 9 match against Lucknow Super Giants was also doubtful before the tournament was suspended for a week by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Also Read | Josh Hazlewood Unlikely to Return to India For Remainder of IPL 2025; Uncertainty Looms Over Availability of Overseas Cricketers Following Re-Start.

Hazlewood is the leading wicket taker for RCB in the ongoing IPL, the seamer has grabbed 18 wickets in ten matches.

He is also expected to be picked in Australia's Test squad, which will have a conditioning camp in the UK in the first week of June ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Likely To Resume on May 16 or 17, Grand Finale Might Shift From Kolkata to Ahmedabad Due to Rain Threats: Report.

On Friday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its decision to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025, with immediate effect.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was called off midway through the first innings on Thursday. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

In an official statement, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders."

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)