New Delhi, May 11: As the BCCI contemplates resuming IPL 2025 following a temporary suspension due to cross-border tensions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could be forced to complete the season without their premier pacer Josh Hazlewood. The Australian fast bowler, who was already nursing a shoulder niggle, had missed RCB’s home clash against Chennai Super Kings on May 3 and was uncertain for their next fixture before the tournament was halted on May 9. Now, with the World Test Championship (WTC) final on the horizon, his return to India for the IPL looks increasingly unlikely. BCCI Tells All Ten Franchises To Assemble by Tuesday As IPL 2025 Restart Looms Following India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Report.

Hazlewood, who had undergone a rigorous rehabilitation earlier this year to recover from a string of injuries including a side strain and a calf issue, was using the IPL as a platform to regain rhythm. Despite his progress, Cricket Australia is expected to take a cautious approach. With a pre-WTC final conditioning camp scheduled in England in early June, his inclusion in the Test squad is a near certainty, and a return to the IPL appears unnecessary.

He is not the only Australian cricketer whose IPL participation is in question. Pat Cummins and Travis Head, whose team Sunrisers Hyderabad are already out of playoff contention, may opt to remain in Australia to prepare for the WTC final at Lord’s starting June 11. Mitchell Starc, playing for fifth-placed Delhi Capitals, may face a trickier decision, balancing team commitments with national duty. Adding to the uncertainty is the logistical challenge of bringing back overseas players and support staff who left India within 24 hours of the suspension. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Rajat Patidar Recovering From Finger Injury Which He Suffered During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match: Report.

Most of the New Zealand contingent has already returned home, while Cricket South Africa is yet to decide whether its players can extend their stay beyond the May 25 NOC deadline. The CSA board is expected to deliberate on this on Sunday, with player safety being paramount. For teams like RCB, this disruption has brought both complications and a silver lining. Captain Rajat Patidar, who sustained a finger injury while fielding against CSK, was set to miss two matches. The unscheduled break has now given him a valuable window for recovery. RCB is managing his rehab conservatively, eyeing his availability for the playoffs and potentially the upcoming India A tour of England.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).