Bengaluru, May 3 (PTI) Half-centuries from Jacob Bethell (55) and Virat Kohli (62) as well a late 14-ball 53 not out from Romario Shepherd helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru set a 214-run target against Chennai Super Kings, in their IPL contest here on Saturday.

Kohli smacked five sixes and as many fours to make 62 off only 33 balls.

Also Read | Shivalik Sharma, Former Mumbai Indians Player and Baroda Cricketer Accused of Rape on Pretext of Marriage; Booked.

The left-handed Bethell cracked eight fours and two sixes to make 55 off 33 balls while putting on 97 runs for the opening wicket with Kohli.

Towards the end, Shepherd smacked half a dozen of sixes to collect 33 runs off the penultimate over from Khaleel Ahmed and finished as holder of joint second-fastest fifty in IPL history.

Also Read | PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025, Dharamsala Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Brief scores: RCB 213/5 in 20 overs (Jacob Bethell 55, Virat Kohli 62, Romario Shepherd 53*; Matheesha Pathirana 3/36) vs CSK.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)