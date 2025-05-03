Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Sunday, May 4. The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala. The much-awaited contest will commence at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala will host the first game this season. PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 54.

The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS are coming into this contest with a dominating win over the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The franchise is in a solid position in the IPL 2025 standings, and a victory over Lucknow Super Giants will put them one step closer to reaching the playoffs. The Rishabh Pant-led LSG, on the other hand, is in a precarious position in the points table. After losing their last two matches, the Lucknow-based franchise will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Dharamsala Weather Live

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will be played at the picturesque HPCA Stadium on Sunday, May 4. The PBKS vs LSG match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Showers are expected from morning till afternoon. The weather is expected to be clear during match hours. A full 20-over contest might be seen during the PBKS vs LSG match if rain stays away. The temperature will remain around 18 degrees Celsius. PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is all set to host the first match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. It is expected that a batting-friendly track will be provided during the PBKS vs LSG match. Traditionally, the Dharamsala track has favoured the batters. Bowlers will get some help as the match will be played in the evening. It is expected to be a run-fest between the two sides.

