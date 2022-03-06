Barcelona, Mar 6 (AP) Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga struck scorching goals from outside the area to lead Real Madrid from behind to beat Real Sociedad 4-1 and increase its lead of the Spanish league.

After his midfielders scored just before halftime to overturn an early spot kick by Mikel Oyarzabal, Karim Benzema added a second-half penalty to put the result beyond doubt and take his league-leading goal tally to 20. Marco Asensio then finished off the demoralized visitors.

Madrid will prepare for Wednesday's critical game against Paris Saint-Germain with the French powerhouse holding a 1-0 advantage going into the return leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

The comeback over Sociedad lifted Madrid eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla, which a day before was held to a scoreless draw at Alavés.

Before kickoff, both teams posed with shirts and large signs reading “Everyone for Ukraine” in Spanish to protest Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Madrid's backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who is Ukrainian, was among the players. Fans at the Santiago Bernabéu also held up large cards with either the yellow or blue colors of the Ukrainian flag. (AP)

