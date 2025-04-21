Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): The second week of the Refex Mumbai Ultimate League (MUL) Season 5 showcased a weekend of strategic plays and competitive spirit at Wings Arena, Bandra. Week 2, spanning over two days starting April 19 to April 20 , saw teams refine their strategies as the league progressed towards its playoffs on May 4.

The second week started on Saturday with The Afterburners and Bumbai Bantais battling to a 9-9 draw on Field 1, while Dancing Dragons secured a 12-9 victory over Reborn Fire on Field 2. The 5:30 PM slot intensified as Bombay Rhinos and The Afterburners mirrored the earlier draw with another 9-9 result on Field 1. Desi Hawks then disrupted Dancing Dragons' winning momentum with a 10-8 win on Field 2. The evening concluded with Bumbai Bantais taking an 11-9 victory against Desi Hawks on Field 1, and Reborn Fire rebounding with a 12-6 win over Bombay Rhinos on Field 2.

The day 3 on Sunday, saw Desi Hawks narrowly defeat Reborn Fire 10-9 on Field 1, followed by Bumbai Bantais dominating Bombay Rhinos 10-4 on Field 2. The 5:30 PM matches featured Dancing Dragons getting past The Afterburners 12-7 on Field 1, and Bumbai Bantais continuing their form with a 10-8 win over Reborn Fire on Field 2. The second week concluded with decisive results: The Afterburners defeated Bombay Rhinos 11-6 on Field 1, and Dancing Dragons closed out with a 13-8 victory against Desi Hawks on Field 2, setting a competitive tone for the weeks to come.

After the completion of the second week of the league stage, Dancing Dragons sits at the top of the points table with 15 points. Bumbai Bantais moved upwards from the third to second position with 13 points. Desi Hawks dropped from second to third position with 12 points. The Afterburners, Reborn Fire and Bombay Rhinos continue to be placed at fourth, fifth and sixth positions with 6, 4 and 1 points respectively.

The last leg of league matches will take place on April 26 and April 27 which will decide the fixtures for the qualifiers and eliminators for the finale on May 4. Week 3 of MUL season 5 will begin with the table-toppers, Dancing Dragons and Bumbai Bantais competing on field 1 for the top spot on the points table while Desi Hawks and The Afterburners will compete simultaneously on field 2, starting at 4:00 pm. (ANI)

