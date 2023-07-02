New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Right-arm pacer Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh were left out, while young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was ignored as India named an 18-member Indian women's cricket team for the limited overs tour of Bangladesh, starting July 9 in Mirpur.

The Indian team is scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Bangladesh.

All the six matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, while Smriti Mandhana has been named as her deputy.

But it is surprising to see the omission of wicket-keeper batter Ghosh and Patil, who scalped nine wickets in India's title triumph in the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Hong Kong last month.

The reason for Ghosh's omission is not clear, neither anyone can gauge the reason behind Patil's exclusion from making her debut in the senior side despite her extra-ordinary performances in Hong Kong.

It has been learnt that Renuka is not part of the squad for the entire series as she is injured.

There are two wicketkeepers in the squad in Yastika Bhatia and Uma Chetry.

Spin all-rounder Sneh Rana is not part of the T20 squad but has found a place in the ODI team, while S Meghana is there in the shortest format but not in 50-over squad.

Squads:

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.

The tour will start with the first T20I in Mirpur on July 9, followed by next two matches on July 11 and 13. The ODIs will be played on July 16, 19 and 22 respectively at the same venue.

