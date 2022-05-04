Panaji (Goa) [India], May 3 (ANI): Bengaluru FC assured themselves a top-two finish with a clinical 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC to extend their perfect run to five games in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) at the Benaulim Ground on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) produced an all-round display to fashion a 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC and extend their unbeaten run to three games at the Nagoa Ground.

Rashid CK curled a wonderful free kick in the 16th minute to give RF Young Champs the lead as Jamshedpur's Sorokhaibam Meitei dragged a penalty wide of the target just after the restart. Nikhil Barla found the crossbar in the 38th minute for the Red Miners before the brilliant Chirag Bhujel saw his effort cannon off the post in the 68th.

The result means RF Young Champs are now in third place with seven points from five matches. Jamshedpur also have seven points from five outings but sit fifth due to their inferior head-to-head record.

Coming to Bengaluru, the Blues have 15 points from five matches and cannot drop to third in the eight-team table under any circumstance. The top two teams from the RFDL will compete at the Next Gen Cup to be hosted in the United Kingdom for the first time later this year.

The Next Gen Cup will be hosted by the Premier League (PL) as part of its longstanding partnership with the Indian Super League to support the development of football in the country.

Naushad Moosa's charges rode a brace from Lastborn Mawphniang (25th, 69th) either side of halftime with Bekey Oram also finding the back of the net in the 68th minute.

Chennaiyin remained winless from five matches, languishing in seventh place with just two points. Bengaluru are top of the table. (ANI)

