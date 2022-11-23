Doha [Qatar], November 23 (ANI): Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday announced the end of his contract with Manchester United, saying that it "feels like the right time to seek a new challenge".

Star striker of the club Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ronaldo also took to Twitter to announce that he has parted ways with the club.

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future," said Ronaldo in a statement.

Ronaldo will immediately leave Manchester United after reaching a mutual agreement with the Red Devils. The star footballer netted 27 goals in 54 appearances during his second spell with the Red Devils.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," said Manchester United in an official statement on Tuesday.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," it further reads.

The five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, who has had a frustrating season at Manchester United doing regular bench duty, startled the world with a series of videos in which he took aim at the Manchester United board and manager Erik ten Hag.

The decision comes on the back of his dramatic interview, Ronaldo's tumultuous departure was inevitable. Ronaldo criticized the club and said he has "no respect" for its manager ten Hag. The Portuguese superstar is currently participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where his team will begin their campaign against Ghana on Thursday.

Also, Manchester United are in the fifth spot in the Premier League table, having won eight of their 14 matches, drawn two, and lost 4. They currently have 26 points. They are 11 points short of table-toppers Arsenal. (ANI)

