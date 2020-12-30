New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday met equestrian Amairah Chadha. The 13-year-old has won medals at National Junior Equestrian Championship and the minister wished her more success during the meet.

Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote: "13 years old Miss Amairah Chaddha from Sanskriti School, Delhi has already won medals at National Junior Equestrian Championship! I wish her many more success in life."

Earlier on December 22, Rijiju had virtually inaugurated eight Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) across India. The 8 states included Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Telangana, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Odisha.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was part of the virtual launch besides Arunachal Pradesh Sports Minister Mama Natung, Advisor, YAS, Nagaland, Er Zale Neikha, Manipur Sports Minister Letpao Haolip, Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte and Telangana Sports Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud.

On the occasion, Rijiju had said: "This is a very important day for sports in India and it is a very important beginning to develop sports culture and excellence in the country. The youth in India is looking for initiatives from the Govt of India and the state governments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has said sports has to be a way of life for every Indian and the Govt of India wants to create basic facilities for everyone. The Khelo India State Centres of Excellence are being started in addition to the National Centres of Excellence."

Rijiju and Tusharkanti Behera, Minister, Sports and Youth Services had jointly unveiled the virtual foundation stone at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. The KISCE has a total area of 66 acres and the KISCE will focus on three disciplines: Hockey, Weightlifting and Athletics.

The Union Minister had also reiterated that the vision is to see India in the top 10 in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

"The Central and State govt has to work together and we will provide all necessary financial assistance so they develop with proper infrastructure and manpower, sports science, high-quality training and so on. We cannot be satisfied with only 1-2 medals, we have to be in top 10 in the 2028 Olympics," Rijiju had said. (ANI)

