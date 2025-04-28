Mumbai, April 28: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been fined after his team was found guilty of a slow over-rate during their loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, according to ESPNcricinfo. Since it was LSG's second slow over-rate offence of IPL 2025, Pant was fined Rs 24 lakh. The rest of the players in the team, including the Impact Player, will each be fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25% of their match fee, whichever is lower, as per the tournament's code of conduct. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won MI vs LSG Indian Premier League 2025 Match 45?.

LSG had opted to bowl first on a hot afternoon but struggled to contain Mumbai, who posted 215/7 in their 20 overs. Chasing a big target, LSG were bowled out for 161 and lost the match by 54 runs. It was a difficult outing for Pant personally as well, as he was dismissed for just 4 runs off 2 balls.

His tough season continued, with just 110 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 98.21. The defeat left LSG stuck at 10 points after ten matches, while Mumbai Indians climbed to second place with 12 points after securing their fifth consecutive win. Pant is not the only captain to be penalized for a slow over-rate this season. Rishabh Pant Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Captain Falls For 2-Ball Four During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash.

Shubman Gill (GT), Axar Patel (DC), Sanju Samson (RR), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Riyan Parag (RR), and Hardik Pandya (MI) have also been fined. Unlike last year, the IPL has removed the rule of banning captains for repeated slow over-rate offences. Instead, teams now face demerit points, fines, and in-game penalties.

LSG will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) (May 4), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (May 9), and Gujarat Titans (GT) (May 14), while Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) (May 1), Gujarat Titans (May 6), and Punjab Kings (May 11).

