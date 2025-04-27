Rishabh Pant dished out yet another poor batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring merely two runs in the ongoing MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium. Pant played an outrageous reverse sweep shot off Will Jacks, which cost the LSG captain his wicket, that invited a plethora of memes and funny jokes on the wicket-keeper batter over social media. Pant has been a fan favourite for netizens this season, having managed his sixth single-digit score of the season. Pant has managed just one half-century this season, which came against Chennai Super Kings at home. Check out some of the funny memes below. Suryakumar Yadav Hits Stunning Six As He Plays A Sensational Sweep Shot to Pacer Prince Yadav During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Every Head Must Bow

Every head must bow, every knee must bend, every tongue must confess, thou art the greatest the greatest of all time, Lord Rishabh Pant 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/diq0akahTI — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 27, 2025

Haha

Every head must bow, every knee must bend, every tongue must confess, thou art the greatest the greatest of all time, Lord Rishabh Pant 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/diq0akahTI — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 27, 2025

Paise Wapas Kar De

Stupid, Stupid ... Stupid

Can't bat Can't ball Can't keep wickets Strike rate less than 100 Proper blind slogging Rishabh pant the X factor of team india#MIvLSG #pant pic.twitter.com/6A7ViFHnI2 — . (@ictaashiqana_) April 27, 2025

Bhaagooooo...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)