New Delhi [India] July 2 (ANI): IOS Sports and Entertainment announced the signing of promising badminton talent Tanvi Sharma as an exclusive athlete. The 16-year-old from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, has already established herself as one of India's most promising young shuttlers with multiple international medals to her name, according to a release from IOS Sports and Entertainment.

Most recently, the young shuttler reached the final of the Super 300 US Open. Sharma, who competes in the Girls/Women's Singles category, has achieved remarkable success at the continental level.

Also Read | Indian Olympic Association Delegation Advances India's Olympic Ambition via High-Level Dialogue With IOC.

Her standout achievements include a Silver Medal at the prestigious Badminton Asia Youth Championships 2023, a Gold Medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024, and a Silver Medal at the Senior National Championships 2023 - an exceptional feat for someone of her age competing against senior players.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the IOS Sports and Entertainment family. At just 16, I've already experienced the thrill of competing at the highest levels internationally, and I know this partnership will provide me with the support and resources I need to take my game to even greater heights. My dream is to represent India at the Olympics and win medals for my country. With IOS backing me, I feel confident that I can turn this dream into reality while continuing to grow as both an athlete and a person. I'm grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to see what we can achieve together," said the young paddler.

Also Read | WI vs AUS 2025: Daren Sammy Holds No 'Grudges' Against TV Umpire After Barbados Fallout, Says 'I Wish He Has an Awesome Game'.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tanvi to the IOS Sports and Entertainment family," said Rahul Trehan, COO of IOS Sports and Entertainment.

"Her impressive track record at such a young age, combined with her determination and work ethic, makes her an exciting addition to our roster. We believe she has the potential to achieve great things in badminton, and we're committed to supporting her journey to the highest levels of the sport."

This partnership will provide Tanvi with comprehensive support as she continues to develop her game and pursue her goals in national and international badminton. The collaboration aims to help her maximise her potential while maintaining the strong foundation that has already brought her significant success.

Her signing represents IOS Sports and Entertainment's commitment to identifying and nurturing promising athletes who can make their mark on the global stage.

Tanvi joins the wide list of athletes roster exclusively managed by IOS, which already includes a stellar line-up of athletes such as Vijender Singh, Anju Bobby George, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh, Aman Sehrawat, Manika Batra, among several others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)