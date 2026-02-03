Dubai [UAE], February 3 (ANI): The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Tuesday unveiled a wide-ranging update to the Laws of Cricket, introducing 73 material changes aimed at making the game fairer, clearer and more in tune with modern cricket.

According to ESPNcricinfo, one of the most significant amendments will affect multi-day matches, including Tests, with the final over of the day now set to be completed even if a wicket falls. Under the revised Law 12.5.2, the batting side will no longer be allowed to carry the remaining balls into the next morning, and a new batter must walk in immediately to face the rest of the over.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match.

"The final over of a day's play will not end if there is a wicket," the MCC said in its media statement. "This is a significant change that will impact multi-day cricket. It was felt unfair that, if a fielding side takes a wicket in the final over of the day, the batting side does not have to send out a new batter.

"This doesn't save time (which is the case at lunch and tea) as the remaining balls need to be made up the next day, and it takes the drama out of the game, while letting the incoming batter off the hook, at a time when the conditions are often more favourable to bowling. The new change means that the final over of the day will be bowled fully, even if a wicket falls during it (assuming conditions remain fit)."

Also Read | When is India’s Warm-up Match in T20 World Cup 2026?.

Another key development is the approval of laminated bats for adult recreational cricket. Previously allowed only in junior cricket since 2017, laminated bats, made using up to three pieces of wood, significantly reduce costs and help manage the growing demand for high-quality willow.

The MCC said the move was "part of an attempt to slow the rising costs" of cricket bats globally. It also clarified that laminated bats, referred to as Type D bats, do not offer any performance advantage over traditional willow bats. National governing bodies will decide at what level these bats can be used in domestic competitions.

The Laws around Hit Wicket have also been refined, particularly in defining when a batter is considered to have "received the ball". According to the MCC, a batter can now be out Hit Wicket if they fall onto the stumps while regaining balance after playing a shot.

"Receiving the ball lasts until the batter has gained control of their balance after playing the ball. If the batter is off balance because of the shot they played, hops around for a few steps, and falls onto their stumps, that is as a result of the action they took to receive the ball. The ball may be long gone, but the striker is still out Hit wicket," the MCC explained.

However, batters will not be given out if they are pushed onto the stumps due to contact with a fielder while regaining balance, unless that contact is purely incidental.

The MCC has also simplified the Law on overthrows by clearly distinguishing them from misfields. The updated definition now states that an overthrow is an "attempt to direct the ball towards the stumps to stop run-scoring or attempt a Run out," while ordinary attempts to stop the ball or throw it near the boundary will be treated as misfields.

In another notable change, the law governing when a ball becomes dead has been revised to give umpires greater discretion. The ball no longer needs to be in the hands of the bowler or wicketkeeper to be considered "finally settled".

"The ball no longer has to be in the bowler or wicketkeeper's hands to be finally settled. It can be in the hands of any fielder or stationary on the ground. This allows umpires the freedom to make reasonable decisions on when the ball is Dead, even if one fielder, or one batter, is still attempting to play on," the MCC said.

The new edition of the Laws will take effect on October 1, 2026, and will be discussed by the ICC's Cricket Committee to determine whether to include it in international playing conditions. National boards may also adopt the changes in their domestic competitions.

"This is the third time the MCC's Laws sub-committee has edited the Laws since the 2017 Code came into effect," following earlier updates in 2019 and 2022.

Fraser Stewart, MCC Laws Manager, said the latest revisions were guided by the need to keep pace with the evolving sport and ensure inclusivity.

"Cricket is a fast-evolving sport, and this edition is drafted with the modern game in mind, as we are constantly looking to ensure that the Laws, which the Club has administered since being founded in 1787, are fit for all levels of cricket across the globe," Stewart said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)