Roseau [Dominica], July 14 (ANI): India's 229-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal marked the first time in Test history when India took the lead in the first innings without losing a wicket on Thursday.

India managed to restrict West Indies for a score of 150 runs on Day 1 of the first Test at Windsor Park. In reply to the WI's total, Rohit and Jaiswal went on to score a century each which allowed India to take a commanding position in the two-match Test series.

Also Read | Asian Athletics Championships 2023 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country-Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

The 229-run opening stand between Rohit and Jaiswal is also the second-highest for India in Tests in West Indies. The record is held by Vijay Manjrekar and Pankaj Roy, who put on 237 for the second wicket at Sabina Park in 1953.

Their partnership was also the highest opening partnership for India vs West Indies. Earlier, Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer held the record with a partnership of 159 runs in 2006.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Crashes Out With Defeat to Wesley Koolhof-Neal Skupski in Men's Doubles Semifinals.

Resuming their innings at 80/0 on Day 2, India openers Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal kept the scoreboard ticking. The batting pair of Rohit and Yashasvi were decisive in their approach and made the West Indies bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his fifty soon after the day's play began while the India captain continued to pile up runs.

The Indian batters rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the Windies bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer. Rohit was the aggressor of the batting pair, smashing boundaries regularly. The Indian opening pair completely dominated the West Indies bowlers as runs came thick and fast for the visitors.

Alzarri Joseph was on the receiving end with Rohit smashing him for two boundaries and one maximum in an over.

Rohit displayed great resilience and determination as he brought up his fifty in the 38th over of the game.

Their stay together on the pitch finally came to an end as debutant Alick Athanaze got wicket of the Indian skipper, and sent him back to the pavilion for a score of 103.

Jaiswal on the other hand, managed to survive till the umpires decided to call off the day. India walked away with a firm lead of 162 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)