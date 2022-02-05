Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday extended his best wishes to India's Under 19 team.

India and England will be squaring off in the summit clash of the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Saturday. Both the teams have remained unbeaten in the tournament.

"Firstly, I would like to wish them all the best for the finals. They have played some solid cricket to reach the finals, so I wish them the very best. The effort they put in, I was in Bengaluru with them and they were practicing really hard. Specific practice, before they left for Dubai for the Asia Cup and then went on to play the World Cup," said Rohit in a virtual press conference.

"The chat I had with them was about how to play against different opponents because when you are playing in an ICC tournament, every opposition can challenge you in a different way and I was talking to them about how you can plan your game. I told them how important it is to go out and enjoy the moment because everyday you don't reach finals. So, when you have the opportunity, first enjoy it and then give it your best. We have a great chance of winning the World Cup and I can wish the entire team all the best," he added.

Meanwhile, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also said that the Boys in Blue have a force of a billion supporters with them.

"India U19 team, who is playing the World Cup in West Indies, well done! You have played some amazing cricket inspite of so many challenges. I know there were few players who had tested positive and couldn't participate in the Playing XI. But remember, champions always don't have the best of everything, they make the best of everything they have. Wasn't this the moment you all had been waiting for? This is the time to go out and be yourself, express yourself," said Sachin in a video posted on his Twitter.

"I remember in 2011, when we were playing the World Cup in India, before the tournament we had a short discussion in one of our camps that how can we deal with the expectations in pressure. The solution there was that one billion people are with us and not on top of us. The direction of the force is important. If it is moving forward, it propels you forward to your target. I wish you all the best, do well!" he added.

For India, a record fifth title is the objective in their fourth successive final, while England have enjoyed their best ICC U19 Men's CWC in 24 years since their one victory.

England should be familiar with the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, having seen off both South Africa and Afghanistan there in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

For India, meanwhile, it will be a new venue after their impressive wins over defending champions Bangladesh in the quarters and then Australia last time out. (ANI)

