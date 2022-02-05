Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will face off against each other in the latest round of fixtures in Pakistan Super League 2022. The clash will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 05, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams will be aiming to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Mohammad Hasnain’s Bowling Action Found Illegal, Pakistan Pacer Suspended from PSL 2022 and International Cricket.

Islamabad United have made a decent start to the season, winning two of their three games so far in the competition. They will be hoping to continue this run and close the gap on leaders Multan Sultans. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars’ two-game winning run was ended last time around and they will be hoping to return winning ways and climb to second in the table.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on February 05, 2022 (Saturday) and will begin at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match online for fans in India.

