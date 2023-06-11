Istanbul [Turkey], June 11 (ANI): Inter Milan's club President Steven Zhang disclosed the future plans of Inter Milan player Romelu Lukaku, he said that Lukaku is an "extraordinary guy" and we will speak to him about his "situation".

"Lukaku? He has shown to be a great forward for Inter; he's an extraordinary guy. He's under contract at Chelsea, so we'll have to wait and speak with them to understand his situation. There are many postive things to reflect on this season; it needs to be a starting point to continue our growth day after day. Coming here and playing as we did in this final is something that will live long in the memory," Steven Zhang said as quoted by the official website of Inter Milan.

Milan's President also said that winning and losing are part of the game, but it is also significant that they came to the final.

"What I have learned in football is that a winning side calls for equilibrium between mental strength and youthful energy. So, energy is needed for the future but at the same time experienced players, like those who have brought us here to this final today. You can win or lose, but at least we got here. It's always a combination of these elements; these are the things we are looking for every year," he added.

In the first half of the match, Manchester City looked a bit nervous with their playing style as they struggled to find the back of the net. Inter Milan had their plans worked out well but couldn't score a goal.

In the first half, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off as he started to suffer from a hamstring injury. Phil Foden was sent in as his replacement.

In the second half, Manchester City switched their tactics, as defender John Stones was playing in the midfield and making crucial overlap runs.

Soon, Manchester City's efforts turned to give positive outcomes. In the 68th minute of the match, Rodri scored and gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

Inter Milan tried to give a quick reply but Federico Dimarco's header struck the post and the follow-up was blocked by teammate Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan tried every weapon in their arsenal but couldn't find the back of the net as Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson denied them every time.

Manchester City took a total of seven shots out of which four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 56 percent. They completed a total of 512 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent.

Inter Milan took 14 shots out of which only six were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 44 percent. They completed a total of 384 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent. (ANI)

