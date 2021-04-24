Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Chasing a modest 134, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

It is second win of the season for the Royals from five matches while KKR have managed to get just one win under their belt, thus far.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while others struggled against Royals' pacers.

Skipper Sanju Samson (42) played a responsible unbeaten knock after South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for Royals.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 133 for 9 in 20 overs. (R Tripathi 36, D Karthik 25; C Morris 4/23).

Rajasthan Royals: 134 for 4 in 18.5 overs. (S Samson 42 not out, D Miller 24 not out; V Charavarthy 2/32).

