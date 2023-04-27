Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, RR rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 43-ball 77 to reach a competitive 202 for five.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines to Power Rajasthan Royals to 202/5 Against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 Clash.

Jaiswal and Jos Buttler (27 off 21) shared 86 runs in 8.2 overs as RR made a brilliant start.

Young Dhruv Jurel smashed 34 off 15 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 23 off 13 deliveries to power RR past the 200-run mark.

Also Read | Nishan Madushka, Kushal Mendis Double Tons Help Sri Lanka Maintain Control Against Ireland.

For CSK, Tushar Dehpande picked up two wickets giving away 42 runs from his four overs.

Chasing, CSK never looked in the fray as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 170 for six.

Shivam Dube (52 off 33) and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (47 off 29) and top-scored for CSK.

Adam Zampa scalped three wickets for RR, giving away 22 runs.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 202 for 5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77; Tushar Deshpande 2/42).

Chennai Super Kings: 170 for 6 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 52, Ruturaj Gaikwad 47; Adam Zampa 3/22).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)