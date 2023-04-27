Jaipur, Apr 27: Yashasvi Jaiswal once again displayed his talent with a superb 77 before Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal provided the final flourish to take Rajasthan Royals to a competitive 202 for five against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Thursday. Opening the innings, Jaiswal (77 off 43) started on an aggressive note, hitting boundaries all around the ground. MS Dhoni Hits 'Bullseye' As He Runs Out Dhruv Jurel With Direct Hit During RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Padikkal (24 not out) and Jurel (34 off 15) added 48 runs towards the fag of the innings to register the highest total at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Jaiswal targeted Akash Singh (0/32), hitting three fours in the very first over. The youngster hit the first ball of the match wide over cover and then send the next two to deep extra cover and deep midwicket for the same result.

The Rajasthan opener then went on to collect 18 runs off Singh's second over. Jaiswal sent the ball to the boundary three times and also launched one for a six over long on. With Tushar Deshpande (2/42) and Singh being punished, CSK skipper MS Dhoni introduced spin in the form of Maheesh Theekshana (1/24), who bowled a good opening spell.

Jaiswal, however, raced to his half century in 26 balls. Jos Buttler too joined the party, hitting a few boundaries. Together the two stitched an 86-run opening stand before the Englishman's sedate 27-run knock was brought to an end by Ravindra Jadeja (1/32). The CSK bowlers were able to restrict the boundaries after the wicket and then fashioned a mini batting collapse.

Returning for his second spell, Deshpande dismissed skipper Sanju Samson (17) and also got the prized wicket of Jaiswal, who was batting with aplomb, in the 14th over. Theekshana then returned to send the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer (8) packing.