Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 31 (ANI): Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan has stepped down from the post of the president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

Rupa Gurunath said it has been a pleasure and a true honour to be the head of the TNCA and thanked all the members for their support.

"It has been my pleasure and a true honor to have served as President of one of the most prestigious Cricket Associations of the country," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rupa Gurunath as saying.

"I take this opportunity to thank all the Apex Council Members, Players, Staff, Members of TNCA from City and Districts, friends and family for their support during my tenure," she added.

During her tenure, TNCA hosted two Test matches against England this year, the first leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). (ANI)

