New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) India's top juniors Rushil Khosla and Shruti Ahlawat will lead the country's challenge at the upcoming junior Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup events which will be held at the DLTA Complex.

The Billie Jean King Cup will begin from April 4 and conclude on April 9 while the five-day Davis Cup is scheduled to begin from April 11.

Shruti will have Riya Sachdeva and Niyati Kukreti as her teammates, while Archana Venkataraman will be the captain of the side.

"A preparation camp will be conducted in R K Khanna Tennis Stadium from March 28 to April 3," an AITA release said.

Debasis Sahoo and Vansh Nandal have been named alongside Rushil in the Davis Cup side, which will have Sajid Lodi as captain.

