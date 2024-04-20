Barcelona (Spain), Apr 20 (AP) Casper Ruud advanced to his fourth final of the year after beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets at the Barcelona Open on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Norwegian won the semifinal 7-6 (6), 6-4 on the outdoor clay court. He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dusan Lajovic for the title on Sunday.

Also Read | SRH 266/7 in 20 Overs | DC vs SRH Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed Smash Fourth-Highest IPL Total.

Ruud has won 10 career titles but lost all three previous finals he's played in 2024, including last weekend when he fell to Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo.

Ruud needed to save a set point in the first set against Martin Etcheverry to record his season-leading 28th win.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Major League Soccer Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

“He could have easily won the first set," Ruud said. “I had some set points and he had one. I am very happy with the level. It was a high-quality match, the best level I have played in Barcelona.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)