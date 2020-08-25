Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 25 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced that Women's National High-Performance squad will be assembling for a week-long training camp from August 26-31 in Pretoria.

Twenty-four players will return to squad training in a bio-secure environment on Wednesday at the Groenkloof Cricket Oval and Centre of the Excellence.

Both venues will adhere to the medical guidelines set out by CSA's COVID-19 steering committee.

CSA also confirmed that players and support staff underwent COVID-19 testing and all 33 tests came out as negative.

Proteas Women's National High-Performance squad: Dane van Niekerk, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Maria Klaas, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Laura Wolvaardt, Tumi Sekhukume, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeku Mlaba, Faye Tunnicliffe, Zintle Mali, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Andrie Steyn.

"Captain Dane van Niekerk will be missing the camp due to a muscle strain and will continue her rehabilitation program at her provincial venue in Port Elizabeth," CSA said in an official statement.

The skills-based camp forms part of the women's revised training schedule, which will include a training camp once a month.

Last week, CSA had confirmed that the women's team would not travel to England for a proposed series due to travel regulations.

National teams are restricted from travelling but individual players competing in events deemed as work are permitted to travel subject to them being COVID-19 compliant in the country they are travelling to and upon their return to South Africa.

This means that several players will have the opportunity to feature in this year's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) from 17 October until 29 November.

Mignon du Preez (Melbourne Stars), Shabnim Ismail (Sydney Thunder), Marizanne Kapp (Sydney Sixers), Lizelle Lee (Melbourne Renegades), Chloe Tryon (Hobart Hurricanes), Dane van Niekerk (Sydney Sixers) and Laura Wolvaardt (Adelaide Strikers) have signed on for the sixth edition of the Australian T20 tournament. (ANI)

