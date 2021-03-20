Lucknow, Mar 20 (PTI) South Africa women's team captain Sune Luus won the toss and opted to bowl in their opening T20 International against India here on Saturday.

For India, opener Smriti Mandhana will lead the side as Harmanpreet Kaur suffered a hip-flexor injury.

Teams:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Simran Dil Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy.

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

