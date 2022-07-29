Cardiff, Jul 29 (AP) South Africa took its Twenty20 International series with England to a decider after easing to a 58-run win in the second match.

Rilee Rossouw hit 10 fours and five sixes in a 55-ball 96 not out to steer the Proteas to 207-3 in Cardiff after being put into bat on Thursday.

Also Read | SCO vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 in Edinburgh.

England was looking to complete its third highest T20 chase but was all out for 149 in 16.4 overs, with Jonny Bairstow the top scorer on 30 and Tabraiz Shamsi starring with the ball with figures of 3-27 off his four overs.

It was quite the turnaround by South Africa, which lost by 41 runs in the first T20 on Wednesday. The series will be decided in Southampton on Sunday.

Also Read | Indian Athletes At Commonwealth Games 2022 Full List: Check Indian Contingent for CWG in Birmingham.

"We held our catches, we were lot clearer and the batters were phenomenal," South Africa captain David Miller said.

"We had a few meetings this morning to clear up a few things. We had to pick ourselves and did this game, which is great."

England lost wickets at regular intervals. Jos Buttler made a fast start with 29 off 14 balls at the top of the order, while Jason Roy (20), Moeen Ali (28) and Liam Livingstone (18) also failed to kick on.

"A few guys got starts but didn't play that match-defining innings that Rilee did," said Buttler, England's captain. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)