Scotland (SCO) will lock the horns with New Zealand (NZ) in the second and final T20I of the two-match series on July 29, 2022 at The Grange Club in Edinburgh, Scotland. The match will commence at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Scotland vs New-Zealand second T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND W vs AUS W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Australia Women CWG 2022 1st T20I in Birmingham.

New-Zealand defeated Scotland in the first T20I match by a huge margin of 68 runs on Wednesday. New Zealand batting first piled up a humongous total of 225 runs courtesy of Finn Allen's maiden century complemented by the cameos of Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips. Scotland while chasing were struck by the phenomenal spell bowled by Ish Sodhi, who scalped four wickets in four overs. Scotland openers did start off well while sharing a partnership of 62 runs, however after losing George Munsey wicket, the line of batters followed him back to pavilion. Scotland were restricted by New-Zealand on 157 for 8 in 20 overs to win the first T20 by 68 runs.

SCO vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Matthew Cross (SCO) can be taken as Wicket-keeper.

SCO vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Martin Guptill (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ),Calum MacLeod (SCO) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

SCO vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mitchell Santner (NZ), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Chris Greaves (SCO) could be our all-rounders.

SCO vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mark Watt (SCO), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Hamza Tahir (SCO) could form the bowling attack.

SCO vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Matthew Cross (SCO),Martin Guptill (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ),Calum MacLeod (SCO),Mitchell Santner (NZ), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Chris Greaves (SCO),Mark Watt (SCO), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Hamza Tahir (SCO).

Martin Guptill (NZ) could be named as the captain of your SCO vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Finn Allen (NZ) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

