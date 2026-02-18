Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 18 (ANI): Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan became the second player from his country to score a century in ICC T20 World Cup. He scored the ton on Wednesday during the team's must-win league stage match against Namibia.

The right-hander joined former batter Ahmed Shehzad in the list of Pakistan batters to have a T20 World Cup to their names.

Shehzad made 111* in 62 balls against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup back in 2014 at Mirpur.

Sahibzada scored a 58-ball 100*, laced with 11 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of over 172.

The 29-year-old hitter is now the leading run-getter in the tournament, having scored 220 runs in four innings at an average of 73.33 and a strike rate of over 164, with a century and fifty each to his name.

In 43 T20Is for Pakistan, Sahibzada has made 1,142 runs at an average of 27.85 and a strike rate of over 134, with a century and nine fifties.

After Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, it wad Sahibzada's century along with knocks from skipper Salman Ali Agha (38 in 23 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Shadab Khan (36* in 22 balls, with a four and three sixes) took them to 199/3 in 20 overs.

Namibia need 200 runs to win and if they chase it, Pakistan will end with four points in four matches and will be battling for the Super 8 spot with the USA, which also ended its campaign with four points, winning two and losing two. (ANI)

