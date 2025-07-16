Portrush (Northern Ireland), Jul 16 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala, who was as high as third in FedExCup last year, is finally back from a neck injury that has hampered him all season.

The 27-year-old Californian's parents came to the US before he was born and now Theegala is one of America's top stars.

Laid low by injuries this season, Theegala is hoping to turn things around beginning this week.

Theegala plays the first round at Portrush with Aaron Rai, an Indo-British player, whose grandparents were of Indian origin and the third player is Harry Hall of the US.

Akshay Bhatia, the other Indian-American in the field, plays with two in-form players, Sepp Straka of Austria and American Benjamin Griffin.

Theegala, Bhatia and Rai made the elite Tour Championship in 2024 and that gave them an exemption through 2026.

Theegala, who calls the Open as his favourite event other than the Masters played his maiden Open in 2022 at the 150th Open at St, Andrews and was tied 34th after being tied 9th at his maiden Masters that year.

The Indian-American, who is supported by an Indian company, Hero, has had a none-too-happy season with a few missed cuts, withdrawals and no finishes better than T-17 at Genesis.

"Yeah, it feels good (to be back). Monday was the first time I hit drivers really. So just getting into golf speed was tricky. I wanted to go full, but I'm on a ball count, pitch count. So I try to limit my swings. Today was the best day today," he said ahead of the 153rd Open.

"Body feels great. I'm fully healthy, which is the first time in a long time. So I'm excited to get going, but I just need to be careful of not doing too much.

"So it was fun to have a chipping session there for the first time in a while so I feel good, not quite up to full speed yet but I'm fully healthy and (it is) green light so just got to work my way into it a little slowly."

It has taken some time, but now he feels healthy to compete.

There is some disappointment that he may not make the FedExCup play-offs as there are only a couple of events left after this week.

"The only unfortunate part is I have only got two more events the rest of the season before playoffs and I am not going to make playoffs unless I win an event earlier or like two top threes."

He added, "Maybe I can win or get a couple of Top-3s!"

The defending champion Xander Schauffele, who described his win at The 152nd Open as the sweetest of his life, has returned the Claret Jug and is paired for the first two days with US Open winner JJ Spaun and two-time major champion Jon Rahm.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler plays alongside Collin Morikawa and Shane Lowry. Among other notable pairing includes Tommy Fleetwood, Masters champion with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

