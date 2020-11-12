New Delhi, November 12: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released a total of Rs 5,78,50,000 as an Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) for 2,783 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) for October and November.

In an official release, SAI said that the OPA (Rs 1.20 lakh annually) is transferred directly to the athlete's bank account, whereas the rest of the amount is spent on the athlete's training, fooding, lodging and education at the Khelo India Academy where the athlete trains. It also includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes. Also Read | Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Hails BCCI’s Efforts for ‘Smooth and Safe’ Conduct of 13th Edition of IPL Tournament.

The funding has been done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme. Athletes from 35 States and Union Territories have been given the OPA in 24 sporting disciplines.

"Meanwhile, a total of Rs 45 lakh 40 thousand for the month of October and November has been given to 227 rural athletes as a part of the Khelo India Scholarship for the promotion of Indigenous Sports," SAI said.

