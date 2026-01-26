Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tiigers of Kolkata registered a composed win in their fifth ISPL fixture against Hyderabad, delivering a well-rounded performance built on smart batting, disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Kolkata made full use of the conditions to post a competitive total and then defended it with control.

According to a release, openers laid the platform, with Man of the Match Saif Ali once again leading from the front. After the early loss of a wicket, Saif steadied the innings by building a crucial partnership with Rajat Mundhe, who walked in at one down. The duo ensured momentum without unnecessary risk, allowing the Tiigers to stay on course through the middle phase. Saif went on to score his second half-century of the season, finishing with a fluent 61 off 30 balls, an innings that included one 9-run hit, three sixes and four boundaries, striking at an impressive 203. His knock set the tone as Kolkata reached a defendable 119 for 4.

With the ball, Gully to Glory Award winner Firdos Alam delivered a controlled spell in a high-scoring contest, conceding just 23 runs in two overs while picking up two key wickets. Skipper Bhavesh Pawar contributed on both fronts, scoring a quick 14 off 7 deliveries with four boundaries and leading decisively on the field. ISPL debutant Mahesh Nangude made an immediate impact, producing excellent boundary-line fielding efforts that saved vital runs. He also chipped in with the bat, scoring five runs off two balls, including a boundary, in a confident debut.

For Saif Ali, performances like these reflect a journey shaped by patience and reinvention. From dominating Bengal's T23 circuit without receiving a long-awaited call-up, to stepping away from leather-ball cricket in 2020 and rebuilding himself through tennis-ball cricket, Saif's path has been anything but straightforward. The ISPL has given him a platform to express that second innings--one that saw him emerge as the tournament's highest run-scorer in 2023 and continue his consistency across franchises. Backed by his family and driven by new responsibilities off the field, Saif's story remains rooted in belief and resilience.

Speaking after the match, Saif Ali said, "Scoring half-centuries for my team always feels special. My intent is simple--to stay positive and bat as long as possible for the team. I wasn't middling the ball early on, but I kept my belief. The partnership with Rajat bhai really helped, and his confidence in me made a big difference. I also carried a lot of motivation from the words of Aksha Kamboj Ma'am, the coaches and the management. This is my second fifty of the season, but I honestly feel I'm just getting started."

Skipper Bhavesh Pawar credited the team's collective execution. "This was a complete team effort. Saif and Rajat set us up perfectly, the bowlers stuck to their plans, and the fielding intensity was outstanding. Everyone played their role, and that unity showed in the result," he said. Head coach Nilesh Kadam highlighted the composure shown under pressure. "What pleased me most was the calmness the team showed in key moments. These games test your nerves, and the boys trusted each other and stayed disciplined. This performance was a result of strong teamwork and preparation," Kadam noted.

Tiigers of Kolkata will next face Delhi at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on 26 January 2026, with the match scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST. (ANI)

