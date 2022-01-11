Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 11 (ANI): Saina Nehwal's father Harvir Singh Nehwal on Tuesday said that the ace Indian shuttler is unhappy after the remarks made by actor Siddharth against her.

"A person from cinema industry (actor Siddharth) has made some bad remarks against Saina (Nehwal) on Twitter," Harvir Singh told ANI.

Siddharth on January 6 had retweeted a post by Saina Nehwal in which she had expressed her concern over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit on January 5.

Raising concerns over the Prime Minister's convoy being stopped for 15-20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab's Bathinda as the road was blocked by protesting farmers, the Olympic medallist tweeted: "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

Retweeting her post, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you Rihanna."

"The double worded language he has used, he shouldn't have uttered these words. I wholeheartedly condemn his statement and it is unforgettable and unpardonable from our side. If he has something to say in honour of Saina who has brought laurels to the country, then he should come in open and apologize to Saina, and then it can be thought because it's a first offence from his side to us," Harvir Singh said.

"Saina is also unhappy," Saina's father added.

Following the controversy, the actor also responded that he did not mean to disrespect anyone and his "subtle cock" tweet contained no kind of insinuation. "Cock and bull. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading. Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period," he tweeted. (ANI)

