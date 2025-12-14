Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14: Argentina football icon Lionel Messi has arrived in Mumbai for the third venue of the GOAT India Tour, continuing his visit to the country. After a disappointing turn of events in Kolkata and a highly successful reception in Hyderabad, the Argentine legend is now set to be welcomed by his passionate fan base in Mumbai. The World Cup winner has reached the Taj Mahal Hotel. Fan's Angry Rant On Seeing Subhashree Ganguly Hound Limelight Off Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour Kolkata Leg Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Reaches Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi arrives at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Lionel Messi is in Mumbai for his G.O.A.T. Tour India 2025. pic.twitter.com/SYo8FeUvRW — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025

It was a memorable night for the fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they got to witness Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi in action at the second pit stop of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

After the unfortunate chaos that broke out in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium due to fans' anger at VIPs and politicians allegedly hogging Messi's time and attention during the visit there, the 38-year-old's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The superstar footballer presented Rahul Gandhi with his iconic number 10 Argentina jersey as the Congress leader posed for a picture with him and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. The football legend was also felicitated by the Telangana Chief Minister with a momento. Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour: Fan Steals Carpet From Salt Lake Stadium To Recover Ticket Money After Kolkata Leg Ends In Chaos (Watch Viral Video).

Messi, also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gave some children present at the venue a memory of a lifetime as he kicked the ball around the park with them for a few moments.

During his time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on Sunday. Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday. (ANI)

