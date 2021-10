London [UK], October 28 (ANI): Essex right-arm seamer Sam Cook has been added to the England Lions squad for the tour of Australia.

Cook took an impressive 58 wickets at an average of 14.43 in the last campaign of the County Championship.

"He will join the party when they depart on 4th November," said England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Last week, ECB said Dom Sibley made the decision not to tour Australia with the England Lions.

The touring party will depart on November 4 along with the Test specialists selected in the Ashes squad.

The Lions will be in camp alongside the England Ashes squad and will play two intra-squad matches (1 x 3-day and 1 x 4-day matches) in Queensland.

They will also take on Australia A in a four-day match. Dates and venues are still to be confirmed. The party will return home on December 16. (ANI)

