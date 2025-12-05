Sydney [Australia], December 5 (ANI): Australian opener Sam Konstas scored a brilliant century on Day 1 of the Sheffield Shield 2025-26 match between New South Wales and Queensland at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, as per Wisden. It was Konstas' first Sheffield Shield hundred in nearly 14 months.

Konstas, who was not named in the Australian Test squad for the first Two Test matches against England in the ongoing Ashes, stitched a 112-run partnership with Matthew Gilkes for the opening wicket for New South Wales.

Also Read | ‘Mother's faith’ Makes Rajasthan Heptathlete Neeta Kumari's Khelo India University Games 2025 Bronze Medal Shine Like Gold.

Matthew Gilkes was dismissed for 55 by Queensland's Gurinder Sandhu. Konstas, on the other hand, completed his half-century and went on to score his century off 161 deliveries.

The right-handed batter Konstas stitched a superb 130-run partnership for the second wicket with Kurtis Patterson.

Also Read | Shafali Verma Headlines ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominations for November.

Queensland bowler Tom Whitney dismissed Konstas (caught and bowled). The right-handed batter scored 116 runs, with nine fours and a six.

This was his first first-class (FC) hundred since a 144-ball 109 against India A on Australia A's tour to India in September this year.

Konstas also slammed his first Shield century since his twin hundreds against South Australia in October 2024, which was only his fifth FC game.

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, Australian batter Konstas has been the top-scorer for New South Wales with 339 runs in 11 innings at 57.36, with a hundred and fifty.

Konstas' fantastic century helped New South Wales to post 313/4 in 90 overs on the board at stumps on Day 1 against Queensland. Lachlan Shaw (25 off 82) and captain Jack Edwards (31 off 59 balls) were unbeaten at the crease.

Matthew Gilkes (55 off 82 balls, including five fours and two sixes) and Kurtis Patterson (63 off 106 balls, with the help of seven fours) scored crucial half-centuries.

For Queensland, Gurinder Sandhu (1/56), Tom Straker (1/39), Tom Whitney (1/50), and Sam Geyer (1/60) were among the wicket takers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)