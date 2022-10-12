Indore, Oct 12 (PTI) Samarth Vyas blazed away to 97 off 52 balls to power Saurashtra to a four-wicket win over Baroda in a group D fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament here on Wednesday.

Chasing 176, Vyas single-handedly steered Saurashtra to their highest successful run chase in the tournament.

With 96 needed of the last eight overs, the 26-year-old upped the ante.

He first hit impact substitute Safvan Patel, who came in for Dhruv Patel, for a four to bring up his fifty in style and then whacked two sixes to collect 20 runs of the 14th over.

In the groove, Vyas along with Jay Gohill (17 not out) plundered 45 runs off the next two overs. The duo hit four maximums and three boundaries.

Vyas unfortunately feel three runs short of what would have been a well-deserved century. His innings was studded with nine sixes and five fours.

Earlier, Mitesh Patel and Vishnu Solanki struck scintillating half-centuries to help Baroda post a challenging 175 for 4.

The duo laid a solid platform with a 48-run partnership before Bhanu Pania (26 not out off 10) and Krunal Pandya (17 not out off 15) provided the late flourish.

In the day and night game, Bihar trounced Nagaland by six wicket in a low scoring match.

Brief Scores:

=========

Baroda 175 for 4 in 20 overs (Mitesh Patel 60, Vishnu Solanki 50; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 1/27 Jaydev Unadkat 1/33).

Saurashtra 178 for 6 in 19.4 overs (Samarth Vyas 97; Krunal Pandya 2/30).

Andhara v Himachal Pradesh: Match abandoned without a ball bowled.

Nagaland 145 for 8 in 20 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 66, Chetan Bist 43; Anuj Raj 4/32).

Bihar: 148 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Mangal Mahrour 47; Nagaho Chishi 1/22).

