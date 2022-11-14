Cairo, Nov 14 (PTI) India's Ajeetesh Sandhu shot one-under 69 to emerge as the best Indian at tied 27th at the USD 1.5 million International Series Egypt here.

Sandhu was 7-under 283 for the week.

SSP Chawrasia (69) was the next best Indian at 3-under 277 in tied 41st, while S Chikkarangappa (70) was tied 45th. Viraj Madappa (72) was tied 51st and Gaganjeet Bhullar (70) finished tied 61st in what was a disappointing campaign for the Indians.

Andy Ogletree fired a final round eight-under 62 to finish with a tournament total of 23-under and win by four shots from Austria's Bernd Wiesberger, who returned a 63.

It was Ogletree's maiden title in the professional ranks.

Korean Jeunghun Wang (64) and Sihwan Kim (65) from the United States tied for third, seven behind the winner. The result saw Sihwan Kim return to the top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit list.

Ogletree started the day with a three-shot advantage from Wiesberger and took a firm grip of the tournament by touring the front nine in four-under-par 32 with birdies on one, three, five, seven and nine with a dropped shot on eight doing little damage to his lead.

He was four ahead of Wiesberger at the turn. The Austrian pushed hard to mount a challenge and eagled the par-four 10th after holing his second but Ogletree responded with a birdie on that hole to sit comfortably three in front.

Wiesberger closed to within two after a birdie on 13 but the 16th proved to be pivotal as the American made a birdie while Wiesberger dropped a shot to put the gap back to four.

Wiesberger made birdie on 17 but it still left Ogletree with the comfort of a three-shot lead going down the last, which he fittingly birdied to put the icing on the cake.

The 24-year-old, who played on the golf team at the prestigious Georgia Tech University, won the US Amateur in 2019 and was part of the victorious American team at the Walker Cup the same year. He turned professional the following year and is a rookie on the Asian Tour this season.

Two more events remain on the Asian Tour this season: the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open (November 24-27) and the BNI Indonesian Masters presented by TNE (December 1-4).

