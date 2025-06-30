Le Vaudreuil (France), Jun 30 (PTI) India's Saptak Talwar carded a 2-under 70 in the final round to finish Tied-31st at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge.

Talwar had four birdies, including on fifth, eighth, 15th and 16th holes, and a couple of bogeys on the first and ninth holes.

David Horsey (69) secured the title after being forced to enter a four way playoff against Daniel Young (67), James Allan (65) and Joseba Torres (66). They were all tied at 16-under.

Horsey ended the playoff on the first hole with a birdie. The hole selected for the playoff was the 10th hole.

Horsey carded 3-under 69 on the final day having played rounds of 72, 66, 65 and 69 and a combined score of 16 under par.

Albin Bergstrom who went into the final round tied with Horsey for the lead finished in fifth place one stroke behind the lead group that went into the playoff. His combined score for the week was 15 under par after a final round 70.

