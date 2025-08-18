New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan brilliantly started the new domestic season, smashing a century to power Mumbai to a commanding 367/5 against Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) XI at the end of Day 1 of the first round of the All India Buchi Babu tournament match at the Gojan College ground on Monday.

Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat. After Sarfaraz's brother Musheer Khan and skipper Ayush Mhatre both fell cheaply, Suved Parkar steadied the innings with a 121-ball 72. Sarfaraz, walking in at No.5 when Mumbai were 98-3, brought up his ton in just 92 balls. He retired hurt on 138, after hitting 10 fours and six sixes in his 114-ball stay on day one.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, August 18: Seth Rollins and Naomi to Make Appearances, Becky Lynch vs Natalya and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW On Netflix.

Sarfaraz, who scored two fifties on his Test debut for India against England in Rajkot last year and 150 in the second innings of the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand in November 2024, was dropped by the BCCI for the recently concluded five-match Test series in England.

Sarfaraz will play for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy after representing Mumbai in the current Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament. The Duleep Trophy's 2025 edition will be held between August 28 and September 11. In the Duleep Trophy, Sarfaraz will play under Shardul Thakur's captaincy.

Also Read | South Africa vs Uganda, African Nations Championship 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch RSA vs UGA Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

Punjab batter Prabhsimran Singh, who had a breakthrough Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with Punjab Kings, where he slammed 549 runs in 17 matches, also started his domestic season with a decent fifty against Hyderabad on Day 1 of the All India Buchi Babu tournament.

His teammate and Punjab skipper Uday Pratap Saharan anchored the innings from the other end and remained unbeaten on the crease at stumps on Day 1.

On a rainy day, Hyderabad won the toss and chose to field against Punjab. Punjab closed Day 1 at 187-4 in 64 overs, captain Uday Pratap Saharan anchored the innings with an undefeated 63 off 184 deliveries, and Prabhsimran Singh added a quickfire 69 off 91. Aniketh Reddy took 2-47 for Hyderabad, while Ravi Teja took a wicket. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)