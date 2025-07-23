Fact Check: Has Azam Khan Lost 69 Kgs in 2 Months? Old Pic of Pakistan Cricketer Shared As Recent

Azam Khan playing golf in 2025, and in gym in 2020 (Photo Credit:FB@Tirey Masalv and Insta@azam77khaan)

India's Sarfaraz Khan has taken the internet by storm, with the wicket-keeper batter losing 17 kg in two months. As always, netizens started comparing Khan with Pakistan's wicket-keeper Azam Khan, who is known for being healthier compared to others. Modern-age cricket demands leaner and fitter standards compared to past eras, where players could play despite having an average physique. Lost 17 KG in 2 Months! Sarfaraz Khan Shares Pic From His Weight Loss Journey As He Aims Return to Team India Squad.

After Sarfaraz's transformation, social media users started sharing Azam's photos, where the Pakistan out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batter looks lean and mean, and said to have lost 69 kgs in two months as compared to the last time the cricketer turned up in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match for Islamabad United. Check out some of the users sharing Azam's fitness below. ‘Azam Khan’t Stop Eating’ Pakistan Cricketer Body Shamed by Spectators During PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Match At Texas (See Pic and Video).

Transformation of Azam Khan...🤯🤯🤯 -Lost 69 KGs in two months.

Azam Khan lost 69kgs in just 2 months, what's stopping Ngarava from working on his fitness?, he surely will gain a few yards of pace.

Aur body bencho aisi k sari bachiyan geeli…

Interestingly, the image that is circulating as Azam Khan's new transformation photo is an old photo from when the wicket-keeper batter was fit. The new photo, which has gone viral, is a digitally enhanced version of an old Azam Khan photo, as can be seen below.

Azam Khan in 2020 (Photo Credit:FB@muhahidhusccain)

The 26-year-old looked healthy, unlike what images on social media claimed, which could be seen in a post shared by the Pakistan cricketer on his Instagram, where the wicketkeeper was seen playing golf in Arizona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Azam Khan (@azam77khann)

Claim : Pakistan's out of favour wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan has undergone body transformation recently, losing 69 kgs in two months. Conclusion : Azam Khan's old photo from 2020 is circulating on the internet, which has been digitally enhanced. Full of Trash Clean

