New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran suffered a straight game loss to Chinese Taipei's Chuang Chih-Yuan in the quarterfinals to crash out of the men's singles event of the WTT Contender 2022 in Zagreb, Croatia on Saturday.

Sathiyan, world no. 34, lost 7-11 9-11 5-11 against the world no. 18 Chih-Yuan.

It was a disappointing result for the Indian, who had started his campaign here with a stunning 6-11 12-10 11-9 12-10 win over world no. 6 and reigning European champion Darko Jorgic of Slovenia.

Sathiyan then defeated 16-year-old Chen Yuanyu of China 11-9 11-7 12-10 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sathiyan is part of the Indian table tennis squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games which is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

