Yeosu [Korea], July 23 (ANI): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated world no. 1 Indonesian duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in a thrilling 3-game men's doubles final 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 to clinch the Korea Open 2023 title in Yeosu, Korea on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/BAI_Media/status/1683018633184968704?t=HPuE42kAWOdETFgxlWxfhw&s=08

Also Read | England vs Australia 4th Test 2023 Day 5 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes Cricket Match on Sony Sports With Time in IST.

This is the third Super 500 title of their career so far after Thailand Open 2019 and Yonex Sunrise India Open 2022 and the third BWF World Tour title in 2023 as well, having previously won the Swiss Open 2023 (Super 300) and Indonesia Open 2023 (Super 1000) earlier this year.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat the world no. 1 Indonesian pair 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 in the men's doubles final, clinching the Korea Open title. The Indian pair, after losing the first set, showed remarkable improvement to down the top seeds.

Also Read | Is India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

The ace Indian duo entered the final with a thrilling straight-game win over the world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang on Saturday. The world number three Indian pair notched up a 21-15, 24-22 win over the second-seeded Chinese in a 40-minute duel at the Jinnam stadium. It was Satwik and Chirag's first win over the Chinese pair following two earlier defeats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)