After the group stage encounter India A takes on Pakistan A in the final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. While India A outplayed Bangladesh A to make it to the summit clash, Pakistan A defeated hosts Sri Lanka A to advance to the final. The IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup 2023 final match will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and has a start time of 02:00 PM as per IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for details on IND A vs PAK A final live telecast on DD Sports and free live streaming online of the match can scroll down for all the information. India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming Online, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final: Get Live Telecast of IND A vs PAK A Cricket Match and Timings in IST.

In the group stage match, India A emerged victorious by eight wickets after Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 104 in a chase of 206. Apart from him, Nikin Jose scored 53 off 54 balls. In bowling, Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked 5/42 in eight overs.

Is IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides the live telecast of IND vs PAK matches. However, the IND A vs PAK A live telecast will not be available on DD Sports or any DD channel, not even on DD Free Dish. On cable and DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h Star Sports will provide the live telecast of the match. Star Sports 1/HD. Star Sports 1 Tamil, Telugu and Kannada will provide live telecast of IND A vs PAK A match in respective languages. Harshit Rana, Soumya Sarkar Engage In Heated Exchange During IND A vs BAN A ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Clash, Video Goes Viral.

IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming Online

The IND A vs PAK A live streaming online will not be available on Star's OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. FanCode will instead provide live streaming of IND A vs PAK A match on its app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live content.

