Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.

India Innings:

Rohit Sharma

c Shai Hope b Roach

5

Rishabh Pant

c Holder b Odean Smith

18

Virat Kohli

c Shai Hope b Odean Smith

18

KL Rahul

run out (Akeal Hosein/Shai Hope)

49

Suryakumar Yadav

c Alzarri Joseph b Fabian Allen

64

Washington Sundar

c Alzarri Joseph b Akeal Hosein

24

Deepak Hooda

c Akeal Hosein b Holder

29

Shardul Thakur

c Shamarh Brooks b Alzarri Joseph

8

Mohammed Siraj

c Shai Hope b Alzarri Joseph

3

Yuzvendra Chahal

not out

11

Prasidh Krishna

not out

0

Extras: (B-2, LB-2, W-2, NB-2)

8

Total: (9 wkts, 50 Overs)

237

Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 39-2, 43-3, 134-4, 177-5, 192-6, 212-7, 224-8, 226-9

Bowler: Kemar Roach 8-0-42-1, Alzarri Joseph 10-0-36-2, Odean Smith 7-0-29-2, Jason Holder 9-2-37-1, Akeal Hosein 6-0-39-1, Fabian Allen 10-0-50-1. (MORE) PTI

