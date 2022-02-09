Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.
Also Read | Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.
India Innings:
Rohit Sharma
Also Read | Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of CFC Vs FCG in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.
c Shai Hope b Roach
5
Rishabh Pant
c Holder b Odean Smith
18
Virat Kohli
c Shai Hope b Odean Smith
18
KL Rahul
run out (Akeal Hosein/Shai Hope)
49
Suryakumar Yadav
c Alzarri Joseph b Fabian Allen
64
Washington Sundar
c Alzarri Joseph b Akeal Hosein
24
Deepak Hooda
c Akeal Hosein b Holder
29
Shardul Thakur
c Shamarh Brooks b Alzarri Joseph
8
Mohammed Siraj
c Shai Hope b Alzarri Joseph
3
Yuzvendra Chahal
not out
11
Prasidh Krishna
not out
0
Extras: (B-2, LB-2, W-2, NB-2)
8
Total: (9 wkts, 50 Overs)
237
Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 39-2, 43-3, 134-4, 177-5, 192-6, 212-7, 224-8, 226-9
Bowler: Kemar Roach 8-0-42-1, Alzarri Joseph 10-0-36-2, Odean Smith 7-0-29-2, Jason Holder 9-2-37-1, Akeal Hosein 6-0-39-1, Fabian Allen 10-0-50-1. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)