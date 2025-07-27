Manchester, Jul 27 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 358

England 1st innings 669

India 2nd innings (overnight 174/2 in 63 overs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Chris Woakes 0

KL Rahul lbw b Stokes 90

Sai Sudharsan c Harry Brook b Chris Woakes 0

Shubman Gill c Jamie Smith b Jofra Archer 103

Washington Sundar batting 21

Ravindra Jadeja batting 0

Extras: (b-4, w-1, nb-4) 9

Total: 223/4 in 89 overs

Fall of wickets: 0-1, 0-2, 188-3, 222-4

Bowling: Chris Woakes 19-4-57-2, Jofra Archer 15-2-55-1, Brydon Carse 10-2-29-0, Liam Dawson 32-10-49-0, Joe Root 5-1-17-0, Ben Stokes 8-2-12-1. PTI

