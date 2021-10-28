Dubai, Oct 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of Sri Lanka's innings against Australia in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Sri Lanka innings:

Pathum Nissanka c Warner b Cummins 7

Kusal Perera b Starc 35

Asalanka c Steven Smith b Zampa 35

Avishka Fernando c Steven Smith b Zampa 4

B Rajapaksa not out 33

W Hasaranga c Wade b Starc 4

Shanaka c Wade b Cummins 12

C Karunaratne not out 9

Extras (lb 4, w 10, nb 1) 15

Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 154

Fall of Wickets 15-1, 78-2, 86-3, 90-4, 94-5, 134-6

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc 4-0-27-2, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-26-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-34-2, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-16-0, Marcus Stoinis 3-0-35-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-12-2. More PTI

