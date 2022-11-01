Brisbane, Nov 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

England:

Also Read | Thomas Bach, IOC President, Visits Senegal For Darkar Youth Olympic Games in 2026.

Jos Buttler run out (Williamson/Southee) 73

Alex Hales st Conway b Santner 52

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Face Competition From Inter Miami for Argentine’s Signing.

Moeen Ali c Boult b Ish Sodhi 5

Liam Livingstone b Lockie Ferguson 20

Harry Brook c Finn Allen b Southee 7

Ben Stokes lbw b Lockie Ferguson 8

Sam Curran not out 6

Dawid Malan not out 3

Extras: (B-1, LB-2,W-1,NB-1) 5

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 Overs) 179

Fall of Wickets: 1-81, 2-108, 3-153, 4-160, 5-162, 6-176.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-40-0, Tim Southee 4-0-43-1, Mitchell Santner 4-0-25-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-45-2, Ish Sodhi 4-0-23-1. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)